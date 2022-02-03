Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 18,482 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,482 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of AvalonBay Communities worth $25,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 27.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.94.

Shares of AVB opened at $251.63 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.20 and a 12 month high of $257.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

