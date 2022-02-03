Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 3,265 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.59% of Murphy USA worth $25,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $197.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.81. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

