Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 36,356 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,356 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $30,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,071,172 shares of company stock worth $708,742,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $319.17 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.70 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

