Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 38,983 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,552,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,983 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of CEMEX worth $25,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

NYSE CX opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.25.

CX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.74.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.