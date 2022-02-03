Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 84,156 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,156 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of American Financial Group worth $25,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. FMR LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after acquiring an additional 188,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,402,000 after acquiring an additional 91,290 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,051,000 after acquiring an additional 626,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 721,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $133.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.72. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.