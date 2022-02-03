Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,350,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.00% of Landcadia Holdings IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

LCA opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.