Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 113,026 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.52% of ESCO Technologies worth $30,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 55.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 558,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,366,000 after buying an additional 199,065 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $6,352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 492.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 212.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 75,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESE. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:ESE opened at $79.24 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

