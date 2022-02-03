Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of AECOM worth $23,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AECOM by 473.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 182.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average of $68.27. AECOM has a 12 month low of $52.45 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.