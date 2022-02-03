Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,160 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Encompass Health worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of EHC opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.23. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

