Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,053 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Amundi bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $412,006,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,767,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS opened at $232.11 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.93.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

