Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 34,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 107.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.24.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

