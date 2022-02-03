Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 304.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 153.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.5% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $459.26 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $373.26 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $463.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

