Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 3,104 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,759 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.62.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

