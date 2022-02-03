Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,026 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 44.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 251,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 77,383 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,673 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 284.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 211.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 39,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $264.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.57.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

