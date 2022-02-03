Madison Asset Management LLC Has $15.07 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

CL opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

