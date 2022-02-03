Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 50.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Shares of COST opened at $522.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.