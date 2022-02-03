Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 123,846 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123,846 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Nucor worth $33,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Nucor by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $111.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

