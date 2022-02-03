Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Issues Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share.

MSGS stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.32. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,488.96 and a beta of 0.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.20.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

