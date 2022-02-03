Madison Wealth Management Acquires 89 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.7% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,012.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,284.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,368.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

