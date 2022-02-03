Madison Wealth Management Has $1.19 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Madison Wealth Management grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 548.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 547,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 463,500 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

