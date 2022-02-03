Madison Wealth Management Has $1.37 Million Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Madison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,730 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

