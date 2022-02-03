Madison Wealth Management Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,352,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 129,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $33.54.

