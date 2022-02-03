Madison Wealth Management Has $3.08 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Madison Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $220.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.51. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

