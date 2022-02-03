Madison Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.2% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.14, for a total value of $26,447,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.55.

FB opened at $323.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.72. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.