Madison Wealth Management Invests $1.05 Million in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:VNO opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.74 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

