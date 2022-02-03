Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,400 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 275,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGTA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 240,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.05.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGTA shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

