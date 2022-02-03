Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.80

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.80 and traded as low as $6.62. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 160 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

