Makena Capital Management LLC Buys 135,935 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135,935 shares during the quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after acquiring an additional 285,797 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,568,000 after buying an additional 288,486 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,608,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,876,000 after buying an additional 102,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -545.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

