Makena Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Makena Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,624 shares during the quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $120.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day moving average is $120.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

