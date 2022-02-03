Makena Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,920 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy comprises 2.8% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of GoDaddy worth $16,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after acquiring an additional 133,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in GoDaddy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

GoDaddy stock opened at $78.55 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.76.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,493 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.