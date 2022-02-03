Makena Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,643 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,012.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,284.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,368.96. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

