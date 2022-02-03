Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.40

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.40 and last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 38905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Makita alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.