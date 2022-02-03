Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MHTX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 53,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Manhattan Scientifics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government.

