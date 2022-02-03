Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,161,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,401 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Manulife Financial worth $99,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFC opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MFC. TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

