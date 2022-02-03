Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.64.

MFC traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,398. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$22.76 and a 52-week high of C$27.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$15.98 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 21.9699998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,741.12. Insiders sold a total of 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $864,367 over the last quarter.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

