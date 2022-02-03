MAP Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $26.18 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.98 or 0.07168260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00055791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,854.48 or 0.99654712 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00054675 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

