Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41. 326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLFNF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

