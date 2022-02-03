Maple (MPL) Price Tops $15.20 on Exchanges

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Maple has a total market capitalization of $63.32 million and $4.35 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $15.20 or 0.00041408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maple has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00042444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00113698 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,165,968 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.