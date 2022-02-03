Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,212,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,047 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Marathon Oil worth $30,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,414 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,174 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,836 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,565,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,592 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.81. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.