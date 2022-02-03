Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $522,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $526,746.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total value of $501,147.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $496,156.00.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $525,366.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $523,388.00.
- On Friday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $529,414.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $547,308.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00.
Shares of CRM stock traded down $12.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.77. 12,823,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,308,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 11,896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
