Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $522,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $526,746.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total value of $501,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $496,156.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $525,366.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $523,388.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $529,414.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $547,308.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $12.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.77. 12,823,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,308,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 11,896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

