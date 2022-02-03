Mark Elliott Boulding Sells 779 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $31,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $34,090.20.

PTCT traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $39.96. 578,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $66.01.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

