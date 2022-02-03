MarketPeak Price Hits $0.24 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00043132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00114558 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

