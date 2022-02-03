Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $386.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $292.91 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $416.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.60.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

