Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 11,358 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $672.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $428.79 and a one year high of $710.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $634.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $686.64.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

