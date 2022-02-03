Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 118,777 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1,718.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,777 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $188.20 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.47. The company has a market cap of $210.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.