Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 185,728 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 266.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,728 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.15% of Service Co. International worth $15,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

