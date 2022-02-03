Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,583 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of IQVIA worth $26,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 54.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $254.45 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.13 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.77. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

