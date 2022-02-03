Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 419,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,790 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Xcel Energy worth $26,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,225,000 after buying an additional 1,719,600 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.59 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.