Martingale Asset Management L P Has $17.21 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,293 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,279,000 after acquiring an additional 265,892 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,948,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,530,000 after acquiring an additional 490,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

MDLZ opened at $67.90 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

