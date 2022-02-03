Martingale Asset Management L P Has $20.87 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Southern were worth $20,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 48,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Southern stock opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

